Product Announcement: Schneider Electric Develops Liquid Cooling Process for More Efficient Data Centers

Schneider Electric, an energy management and automation company, has announced the creation of the industry’s first commercially available integrated rack with chassis-based, immersive liquid cooling for data centers. Optimized for compute-intensive applications, the solution combines a high-powered GPU server with Iceotope’s liquid cooling technology to increase energy efficiency.

Avnet, an electronic component distributor, integrates the liquid-cooled server with Schneider Electric’s NetShelter liquid-cooled enclosure system for simple deployment into data centers or edge computing environments. The system is EcoStruxure Ready since the solution is available with next generation data center management software, EcoStruxure IT Expert and digital service EcoStruxure Asset Advisor.

This first-of-its-kind liquid-cooled solution can be used for applications such as big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine-learning algorithm training development, where high compute uses more energy. In a recent report published by Gartner, liquid cooling was identified as a technology to watch. Analyst Henrique Cecci advised data center operators “maximise cooling energy efficiencies by employing modern liquid cooling solutions[1].” Liquid cooling offers greater efficiency, lower operating costs, smaller footprint, increased reliability, and nearly silent operation despite the high-power density of the GPUs. Avnet, Iceotope, and Schneider Electric plan to expand the offering as demand grows by welcoming other server OEMs into the partnership.

We are currently accepting submissions for the 2020 Environment + Energy Leader Awards. Learn more here.