Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Public-Private Effort Invests $4.5M in Puerto Rico Solar Development

Public-Private Effort Invests $4.5M in Puerto Rico Solar Development
(Photo: Hurricane Maria’s destruction near Utuado, Puerto Rico, shown in October 2017. Credit: Eric D. Woodall, Coast Guard News, Flickr Creative Commons)

A joint public-private effort is investing $4.5 million in solar development for Puerto Rico to help the island recover from Hurricanes Irma and Maria. The new Puerto Rican Solar Business Accelerator aims to provide business assistance and workforce development for Puerto Rican solar and construction companies.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), the Solar Foundation, and PathStone Corporation are spearheading the program with support from the US Economic Development Administration (EDA). Specifically, the EDA offered $3.8 million to train and place workers in solar plus storage and construction.

“The multi-disciplinary program will increase economic resiliency in Puerto Rico with training and technical assistance for locally owned and operated businesses to help them increase operating efficiencies and to participate fully in major post-Maria reconstruction efforts,” according to the participants.

“Since Hurricane Maria, we have worked in partnership with local installers to bring solar and storage to critical locations in Puerto Rico,” said Andrea Luecke, president and executive director at the Solar Foundation, a Washington, DC-based nonprofit focused on advancing the use of solar and solar-compatible technologies worldwide.

As part of the effort, the Puerto Rican Solar Business Accelerator will work closely with local solar companies on to improve financing, support a “robust” workforce pipeline, share consumer protection information, and develop two solar plus storage microgrid demonstration pilot projects, the program participants said.

Over the summer, a Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) plan prepared by Siemens Power Technologies International covering a 20-year timeframe called for electrical islands called MiniGrids.

“The business case for transforming the grid architecture is straightforward: it provides the least cost approach to achieve resilience against major hurricanes, meet and exceed compliance with the renewable portfolio standard, engage customers, and lower cost,” the Siemens report said at the time.

Despite the urgent need to rebuild Puerto Rico’s system, the report recognized ongoing uncertainty around PREPA’s future — and that of the island itself.

The deadline for submitting your 2020 Environment + Energy Leader Awards entry is coming up on December 30, 2019. Learn more here.

Whitepapers

An investment guide for energy management and energy infrastructure upgrade projects

The Ultimate Guide to Solar + Storage: Driving Profitability and Sustainability by Increasing Solar Value

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Dunkin’ Switches to Double-Walled Paper Cups in New England
Final Deadline Approaches for 2020 Environment + Energy Leader Awards
Baker Hughes Signs Renewables PPA to Power Texas Facilities
Dominion Energy and Vanguard Renewables Partner on $200 Million Methane-to-Gas Projects
﻿
Translate »
© Copyright 2019 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.