Ralph Lauren Commits to 100% Renewable Energy by 2025, Joins RE100

Ralph Lauren Corp. today announced a series of pledges related to sustainability, including a commitment to power all of its globally owned and operated offices, distribution centers and stores with 100% renewable electricity by 2025 and join RE100, a group of businesses committed to the use of renewable power.

In addition, and ahead of the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 25) in Madrid, Ralph Lauren Corp. has made the following commitments:

Signed the UN Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, which contains several climate-related commitments, including prioritizing the use of raw materials with low-climate impact and pursuing energy efficiency measures and renewable energy across the supply chain.

Affirmed its commitment to the Paris Agreement by joining the “We Are Still In” coalition and signing a joint letter, alongside a number of leading companies and CEOs, urging the United States government to remain a signatory to the Paris Agreement.

To achieve its goal to power all owned and operated offices, distribution centers and stores with 100% renewable electricity by 2025, the company will pursue a combination of virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) in North America as well as assess a select number of US sites for onsite solar power installations. For the remaining electricity use, the Company will purchase Green Power Products, including Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), Guarantees of Origin (GoOs) and International Renewable Energy Credits (I-RECs).

Next year, the company will set a science-based greenhouse gas reduction target.

