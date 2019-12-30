Report: Allstate Cut Corporate Waste, Reduced GHG Emissions 14% in 2018

The Allstate Corporation has released its latest sustainability report, highlighting achievements in reducing its environmental footprint, increasing the diversity of its workforce, and building strong communities.

The sustainability report follows the GRI G4 Core (Global Reporting Initiative) framework and features an Investor Hub that provides metrics for investors interested in environmental, social, and governance practices.

Sustainability Accomplishments and Recognition

Allstate reduced its emissions of greenhouse gases 14% in 2018, on top of an 8% reduction in 2017.

Allstate earned a spot on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the second consecutive year, based on the company’s leadership in sustainability.

Corporate governance practices received high marks, with one corporate governance firm giving Allstate the highest numerical rating.

In 2010, Allstate set a goal to achieve a 20% absolute energy-use reduction within its owned portfolio (approximately 39% of all locations at the time) against its 2007 baseline by 2020. Allstate surpassed that 2020 goal in 2014.

Allstate is also working to reduce consumption by consolidating office space, recapturing heat energy as a byproduct of Allstate’s data center operations and optimizing the use of energy-efficient equipment and systems. Examples of this include HVAC equipment and controls, reduced-lighting power density designs and daylight harvesting in Allstate’s offices.

The trend toward consolidating office space into fewer, larger locations continued in 2018, creating more efficient utilization of space across the company’s owned and leased building portfolios. Allstate now leases or own more than 362,250 square feet of LEED-certified office space.

