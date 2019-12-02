Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Becomes First Theme Park on West Coast to be Powered by Renewable Energy

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, in partnership with sPower and Borrego Solar Systems, made the official switch to solar power, making the Vallejo, California theme park the first on the west coast to be powered by renewable energy. Moving forward, 80% of the park’s energy usage will be powered by one of the largest solar carport installations in the country.

Key facts about the solar installation include:

5 MW solar carport built over the main guest parking lot

Produces 11.9 million KW hours of energy annually

Will offset 8,400 tons of carbon dioxide equivalents each year

The park will be able to offset 80% of its energy usage with solar power

Over 360 individuals were employed in association with the construction of the project

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is the first theme park on the west coast powered by solar energy

The park will be home to one of the largest solar carport installations in the country

In June, Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey completed a 23.5-megawatt solar project. In the first year of operation, the solar facility is expected to produce around 30 million kilowatt hours of electricity

