“The HVAC unit has the ability to revolutionize the industry due to its efficient cooling mechanisms and work structure. A breakthrough in cooling tower design and development.”

The Marley NC Everest Cooling Tower from SPX Cooling Technologies is an advanced modular cooling tower that has a larger box size and low-horsepower motors. It can provide as much as 50% more cooling capacity per cell and use as much as 35% less fan power per ton of cooling than other factory-assembled, single-cell crossflow cooling towers, the company says.

Besides lower energy costs, the NC Everest tower significantly reduces installation costs, according to SPX Cooling Technologies. Increased cooling capacity per cell means customers require fewer cells, less piping, and fewer electrical connections, which minimizes labor and material requirements. Drift-eliminating technology means that the NC Everest can achieve the lowest measurable drift rate, down to 0.0005% of circulating water flow, so less water escapes the tower. It also incorporates highly efficient PVC heat transfer fill media and integral louvers for maximum water containment.

This modular tower is certified by the Cooling Technology Institute (CTI) to meet thermal performance as specified, eliminating additional testing costs. The company adds that the NC Everest sound levels have been independently verified by a third-party CTI-licensed test agency and acoustical engineer.

Pre-assembled modules arrive onsite 60% sooner and install 80% faster than field-erected towers, which were often required to meet the tonnage necessary for major building complexes. Modular designs make inspections and maintenance safer and easier, SPX Cooling Technologies says. The NC Everest Cooling Tower includes up to seven-foot-high access doors and an expansive interior with service decks.

A recent construction estimate to replace a field-erected cooling tower in the southeast United States required 4,500 hours and seven weeks of field labor. By specifying the modular NC Everest Cooling Tower instead, installation duration contracted to less than two weeks. This produced savings in time, expense, and plant operational efficiency as well as site security, the company reported. At a New York data center, two NC Everest tower cells providing nearly 5,000 tons of cooling were installed in one day, which was crucial to operators with strict security requirements and highly restricted site access.

