Virginia City to Build 10MW of Solar Power Plants in Effort to Reach 100% Renewable Energy by 2050

The City of Danville, Virginia announced today the commencement of two 5MW AC solar power plants, its third and fourth solar power purchase agreements to bring clean, cost-effective solar power to its customers and community.

In collaboration with TurningPoint Energy and solar partner, Navisun, the combined 10MW will begin construction by the end of the year in Pittsylvania County with plans to be operational and generate clean energy to Danville Utilities’ customers in the summer of 2020.

The two solar projects, named Irish Road Solar and Whitmell Solar, span 100 acres along State Road 703/Irish Road and will generate an estimated 23,668,000 kilowatt-hour annually. That is enough electricity to supply 2.5% of the city’s power needs.

The project supports 125 jobs in Virginia in the form of consultants, engineers, construction, and related workers, while also generating additional property tax revenue for Pittsylvania County.

The two solar projects come on the heels of Governor Northam’s Executive Order 4 3 signed on September 17th, 2019. The executive order sets a goal of achieving 30% of Virginia’s electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and 100% by 2050. Virginia currently has about 775 megawatts of installed solar, which generates roughly 1.03% of the total electricity in the state.

The project was developed by TurningPoint Energy, a clean energy development company with solar projects throughout the United States. Projects include Danville Utilities’ first solar power plant, the 6MW Kentuck Solar plant that has been operational since the spring of 2018.

The clean energy produced by the two new solar projects in Chatham will be sold under power purchase agreements to Danville Utilities, an electric municipal utility serving more than 42,000 customers in three Virginia counties.

Navisun, a solar independent power producer, will finance, build, own and operate the projects.

We are currently accepting submissions for the 2020 Environment + Energy Leader Awards. Learn more here.