Duke Energy Renewables has announced that its 200-MW Mesteño Windpower project in Starr County, Texas began commercial operation Dec. 31, 2019. It is Duke Energy’s fourth wind generation facility in Starr County and its eleventh in Texas.

The project’s output will be sold into the ERCOT market and Duke Energy Renewables has entered into a long-term hedge agreement covering the majority of the expected wind energy production.

Mesteño contains turbines 590.5 feet tall – some of the tallest wind turbines in the United States. The tall tower turbines harness stronger winds, which result in an increase in wind energy production.

During peak construction, the wind project created approximately 200 jobs. It will also deliver more than $16 million in tax revenue over the first 10 years of its operation.

Vestas supplied 56 3.6-MW turbines for the site. Amshore US Wind provided development support for the project, and Wanzek Construction is the contractor.

