Environment + Energy Leader Awards Deadline Extended

You asked and we listened: The 2020 Environment + Energy Leader Awards submission deadline has been extended to January 20.

Since the holidays are such a busy time with so many colleagues dashing in and out of the office, we recognize that awards submissions could get lost in the shuffle. Now environment and energy leaders have additional time to pull together strong entries.

This elite program, which is now in its eighth year, selects winners from across a wide range of industries based on their success in providing significant sustainability and energy management results.

Unbiased judges evaluate entries using a rigorous set of guidelines. Then only the submissions that receive the highest scores are awarded Top Product or Project of the Year.

Award Winner Advantages

Becoming a 2020 Environment + Energy Leader Award winner provides benefits such as:

National recognition and validation from industry experts with positive quotes from the judges.

A special awards ceremony in summer 2020.

Promotion in a special e-book, the Environment + Energy Leader newsletter, and a Hall of Fame on our website and in press materials.

Use of the awards badge for display on marketing materials.

Learn more and submit your entry here.