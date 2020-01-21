Apple, Coca-Cola and General Mills Among 179 Companies Making the ‘A-List’ for Tackling Climate Impact

Apple, Coca-Cola and General Mills are just three of the 179 companies on CDP’s annual A-list, which recognizes companies at the forefront of tackling the climate crisis. Non-profit group CDP, which scores companies based on the environmental data they voluntarily disclose on its platform, recently released its annual rankings, including the companies that made the F-list.

CDP says its annual A-listist “names the world’s most pioneering companies leading on environmental transparency and performance. This year, we recognize more than 170 corporates as the leaders acting to address climate risks and build our future zero-carbon economy — one that works for both people and planet.”

Below, we highlight a few of the A-listers and how they earned their spot on the list.

Las Vegas Sands: Through Sands ECO360, the company’s global sustainability program, Sands has reached several environmental milestones, all contributing to its placement on the A-List. The ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore is the first Asia-Pacific region museum to achieve LEED certification, and The Parisian Macao achieved LEED Silver certification for newly constructed buildings — the first building in Macao to receive this distinction. Additionally, the implementation of 38 energy efficient ECOTracker projects are expected save more than 48 million kWhs of electricity every year, through LED lighting upgrades, energy savings campaigns focused on consuming less electricity, and more.

Ford: Ford’s commitment to reduce CO2 emissions consistent with guidelines in the Paris Climate Accord includes investing more than $11.5 billion in electric vehicles. To increase the appeal and adoption of electric vehicles, Ford is introducing zero-emissions versions some of its most successful vehicles, including the Mustang Mach-E later this year and an electric F-150 in the near future. The company also recently launched North America’s largest EV charging network. In 2017, Ford said it had reduced carbon dioxide emissions from manufacturing operations by 30% per vehicle produced – eight years earlier than planned when the goal was set in 2010. Building on that success, Ford announced a new global Carbon Reduction Strategy for manufacturing, with a significant emphasis on renewable energy and a continued focus on low-emission sources and energy efficiency. Ford has set an aspirational goal to run all its manufacturing plans globally on 100% renewable energy by 2035.

Philip Morris International: PMI has committed to making its manufacturing climate neutral by 2030. As a first milestone on this journey, PMI announced in October that its Lithuanian operation was certified carbon neutral after 10 years of work to optimize the factory’s energy usage, including switching to renewable energies. PMI’s wider commitment to reduce its carbon footprint is aligned with the objective to limit global warming to under 1.5°C, with carbon neutrality targeted by 2050.

The full list of companies and rankings can be found here.