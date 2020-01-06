California Public Facilities to Undergo $9.8 Million in Energy Saving Upgrades

Willdan Group, Inc. announced today that it has been selected to provide $9.8 million in turnkey energy savings performance contracts for public facilities in California. These projects are the first to be awarded under Willdan’s master contract with the California Department of General Services (CA DGS), previously announced in 2017.

According to Willdan, this will allow California to spend just $250,000 in capital for upgrades and allow the district office to avoid out-of-pocket costs entirely.”

The projects consist of energy-saving upgrades to the Elihu Harris building in Oakland and a district office building in San Diego. Elihu Harris is one of the CA DGS’ largest facilities, standing 24 stories tall and spanning 788,000 square-feet. The project is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2020 and will provide $717,000 each year in energy savings from a comprehensive building management system upgrade, LED lighting and controls retrofits, retro-commissioning, and other facility improvements. The San Diego district office project is expected to save an additional $142,000 per year through lighting and comprehensive heating hot water upgrades.

