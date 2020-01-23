Cority Software Acquires Enviance Inc., Adds 400 Customers to Client Base

Cority Software Inc. announced it has acquired EHS software provider Enviance Inc. The acquisition brings 400 new clients to Cority. The functional strengths of the two companies are highly complementary, says Mark Wallace, president and CEO of Cority.

In the 2019 EHS Green Quadrant report by independent analyst firm Verdantix, the combined solutions garnered the highest score in several key functional areas including air emissions, water and waste water, occupational health, industrial hygiene, and audit and inspections management. They also achieved top scorers in key technology measures such as user interface and security. Further, the combined SaaS solutions of the two companies scored above average for 38 of the 39 total categories assessed, according to the company.

Bill Pennington, senior analyst at Verdantix, points out that in today’s EHSQ market, firms are searching for a one-platform solution to manage the “bevy of safety, environment and quality requirements that are expected of workers and regulators.” The acquisition merges two leaders in the EHSQ market, providing users “a comprehensive solution combining Cority’s strong capabilities in IH/OH and worker safety with Enviance’s leading environmental and sustainability capabilities,” he adds.

This strategic acquisition follows the recent private equity growth investment in Cority by Thoma Bravo and the company’s recent acquisition of Axion Health. The company’s team of nearly 500 experts serves more than 1200 clients across 30 industries.

Cority is a winner of an Environment + Energy Leader Top Product of the Year Award and a Top Project of the Year Award in 2019. Judges called the company’s environmental management system an “excellent multi-platform tool for tracking all aspects of data for environmental management. User friendly and updated using real-time data.”