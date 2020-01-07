Dessert Brand Announces Use of Renewable Ice Cream Board Made from Sugarcane

Evergreen Packaging today announced a partnership that brings together its fully renewable ice cream board, Stanpac Packaging, and Oatly Non-dairy Frozen Dessert to provide a package that meets Oatly’s focus on environmental responsibility and sustainability. Oatly Frozen, made from oats instead of cow’s milk, has switched to Evergreen Packaging’s Sentinel Fully Renewable Ice Cream Board through its packaging converting partner Stanpac Packaging. Sentinel is an eco-friendly paper-based packaging made with an innovative renewable coating derived from sugarcane.

Sentinel products from Evergreen Packaging come from renewable resources, paper derived from trees in forests where responsible forest practices are used and where overall growth exceeds use. The coating on this Sentinel Ice Cream Board is sugarcane-based polyethylene, making the board fully renewable, since both the paper and the coating come from sources that can be regenerated. Sentinel offers converting performance, superior strength and outstanding print quality. No change to existing converting equipment was required to use Sentinel.

