Two Large Enel Renewable Energy Plants in the US Start Operations

Enel Green Power North America reports that operations have started at two of the company’s renewable energy plants in the United States. One is the first phase of the Roadrunner solar project in Texas, and the other is the Whitney Hill wind project in Illinois.

Construction began on the 497-MW Roadrunner solar plant in Upton County, Texas in early 2019. Enel says that the first 252-MW phase has already been completed. Enel expects that once the second phase is done, likely later this year, Roadrunner will be the largest operational solar farm in the state.

Last June, Mondelēz International signed a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Enel Green Power North America for a 65-MW portion of the Roadrunner project. Then, in November, the Clorox Company signed a VPPA for 70 MW.

“Upon completion of the second phase the solar plant will be able to generate approximately 1,200 GWh annually while avoiding the emission of over 785,000 tons of CO2 per year,” according to Enel.

Located next to the company’s operational 185-MW HillTopper wind farm in Logan County, Illinois, the 66-MW Whitney Hill wind project just came online. Enel says it should generate around 246 GWh annually, equivalent to approximately 161,000 tons of CO2 emissions avoided each year. Both wind projects were developed by Swift Current Energy.

Enel project manager Brayten McGee told the State Journal-Register in August that the central part of the US is the strongest wind resource in the country. “The construction of Whitney Hill means economic growth for central Illinois, increased tax revenue for community initiatives, and a diversified energy supply for citizens and businesses across the state,” he said.