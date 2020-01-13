If you've no account register here first time
Glad Introduces Recyclable Food Bags Through TerraCycle’s Loop Program

(Photo Credit: Glad and Loopstore.com)

The Clorox Company’s Glad business recently announced that it has introduced recyclable food bags as part of its integration with TerraCycle’s Loop pilot program in the US. Through this program, consumers will be able to order the products online and then receive and recycle their favorite food bags through a reusable steel container and return pouch.

According to the Clorox Company, the Glad and Loop partnership allows simple, convenient, in-home recycling of plastic bags through the reordering of everyday food storage products. Customers stuff the empty return pouch with used food bags and place it in the container when they’re ready for a new order, leaving the rest to Glad and TerraCycle.

The Glad brand’s participation in Loop advances the Clorox Company’s packaging-related environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals announced October 2 as part of its new Ignite corporate strategy.

