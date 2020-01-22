Majority of Wind Developers Feel PPA Prices Will Stay the Same in 2020: Report

Looking ahead into 2020, 60% of wind developers feel power purchase agreement (PPA) prices will stay the same in 2020, according to LevelTen Energy’s Q4 2019 PPA Pricing Index. Solar developers are split at 40% each on whether or not prices will stay the same or decrease.

LevelTen Energy states that the survey responses indicating wind prices are more likely than solar prices to remain constant or increase reflect what the company has seen in its PPA pricing data. Quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year wind prices have flattened and even increased slightly while solar prices have decreased, the report notes.

Other highlights of the report include: