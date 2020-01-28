Mattel, Inc. today announced that Mega, the company’s construction toy brand, is launching new products derived from bio-based plastics. The pre-school construction product, Mega Bloks, will now feature three preschool building sets — Polar Friends, Safari Friends, and Woodland Friends — derived from bio-based resins. The building sets have Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified packaging that is fully recyclable.

The Mega announcement is the second product that Mattel has introduced as part of its recently announced goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable, or bio-based plastics materials in both its products and packaging by 2030. This new goal expands the company’s Environmental Sustainable Sourcing Principles that were announced in 2011.

The company now sources 93% of the paper and wood fiber used in its packaging and products from recycled or Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) content, surpassing its 2018 goal of 90%.

The new line of Mega Bloks will be rolling out to retailers globally.