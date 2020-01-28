If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Mattel’s Construction Toy Brand, Mega, Will Now Use Bio-Based Plastics

(Credit: Mattel)

Mattel, Inc. today announced that Mega, the company’s construction toy brand, is launching new products derived from bio-based plastics. The pre-school construction product, Mega Bloks, will now feature three preschool building sets — Polar Friends, Safari Friends, and Woodland Friends — derived from bio-based resins. The building sets have Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified packaging that is fully recyclable.

The Mega announcement is the second product that Mattel has introduced as part of its recently announced goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable, or bio-based plastics materials in both its products and packaging by 2030. This new goal expands the company’s Environmental Sustainable Sourcing Principles that were announced in 2011.

The company now sources 93% of the paper and wood fiber used in its packaging and products from recycled or Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) content, surpassing its 2018 goal of 90%.

The new line of Mega Bloks will be rolling out to retailers globally.

Whitepapers

Complete List of Resources

How to Help Your Organization Advance its Recycling Efforts

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

X-Ray Technique Offers Insight into Battery Performance and Stability
X-Ray Technique Offers Insight into Battery Performance and Stability
Consumer-Facing Initiatives: General Mills' Latest Push for Regenerative Agriculture
Consumer-Facing Initiatives: General Mills’ Latest Push for Regenerative Agriculture
Greening Steel and Smart Cities Are Critical to Net-Zero Goals
Greening Steel and Smart Cities Are Critical to Net-Zero Goals
AeroFarms Expands R&D Operations to Address Agriculture Challenges
AeroFarms Expands R&D Operations to Address Agriculture Challenges
﻿

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
© Copyright 2023 C-Suite Compass LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of C-Suite Compass LLC. Privacy Policy.