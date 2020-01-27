Michelob Ultra Launches Program to Help Organic Farmers Throughout the US

Today, Michelob Ultra Pure Gold is launching their :60 Super Bowl LIV spot featuring 6 For 6-Pack, a new program that allows consumers to join the brand in helping farmers transition six square feet of farmland into organic with each purchase of a six-pack of Michelob Ultra Pure Gold.

Michelob Ultra Pure Gold, the first national beer brand to be USDA-certified organic, is on a mission to help US farmers who have an interest in converting to organic farming by assisting them through the transition process. A portion of sales from each Pure Gold six-pack will go directly to farmers looking to transition to organic, allowing consumers to help drive change.

6 For 6-Pack is an expansion of an existing program launched in 2019 called Contract for Change. Contract for Change offers three- to six-year transitional barley contracts with premiums for transitional and organic barley production. Anheuser-Busch’s agronomists are working in partnership with the CCOF Foundation, the organization for organic certification and training, to provide technical assistance to farmers as they navigate the steps required to grow certified organic crops. As demand for organic barley increases, Contract for Change aims to inspire the entire organic industry to assist farmers during the transition process by paying a premium for transitional and organic products and providing the needed technical training for farmers to succeed. The 6 For 6-Pack program will provide the additional funds needed to expand Contract for Change and help increase the one percent of organic farmland.

Tied to Anheuser-Busch’s Better World efforts, 6 For 6-Pack also aligns with the company achieving its 2025 US Sustainability Goals, one of which focuses on smart agriculture and financial empowerment across the company’s 1,000 direct contract barley, rice, and hops farmers.