Nylon’s key ingredient — nylon-6 — can now be made from plants instead of crude oil. Nylon, the first totally synthetic fiber to be made into consumer products including apparel and carpet, is responsible for an estimated 60 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year through traditional production, which begins with crude oil.

Clean manufacturing technology company Genomatica has partnered with European nylon producer Aquafil to produce 100% renewably sourced nylon that delivers equivalent performance to the conventional nylon, but with lower environmental impact. This bio-based nylon has the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in a $10 billion global industry that produces over five million tons of nylon-6 per year to make carpet, clothing, car interiors, engineered plastics, and food packaging.

With the rise of fast fashion and the ongoing demand for nylon-based products, more sustainably sourced nylon ingredients are essential to reducing the industry’s environmental impacts. The Ellen MacArthur Foundation echoed this sentiment in its 2017 report: A New Textiles Economy, which cited making effective use of resources and moving to renewable ingredients as one of four core ambitions to realize this vision of a new global textiles system.

Genomatica’s technology to make a naturally sourced nylon is made possible by fermentation — similar to making beer. The company engineered a microorganism and production process that ferments the sugars found in plants to make the chemical intermediate for nylon-6. The chemical is then converted into nylon-6 polymer chips and yarn by Aquafil in Slovenia.