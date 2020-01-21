Sealed Air Corporation, the original inventor of Bubble Wrap, has launched a new version of Bubble Wrap brand packaging material that is made with at least 90% recycled content.

The recycled content used to make the newest version of Bubble Wrap brand packaging is sourced from post-industrial materials that would otherwise end up in landfills. Aligned with its sustainability pledge, Sealed Air’s future product developments will also incorporate post-consumer recycled content.

Bubble Wrap brand packaging product can be recycled at store drop-off locations, fostering a circular economy, and delivering on our sustainability pledge to eliminate plastic waste, according to Sealed Air.

Recycled-content Bubble Wrap brand packaging material reduces carbon footprint by 30%. Consumers can purchase the material from Amazon. Industrial orders can be placed with Sealed Air by authorized distributors in select US regions.

Both versions of Bubble Wrap brand packaging, recycled-content and original, have been approved by the Sustainable Packaging Coalition to carry the How2Recycle label for recycling at store drop-off locations alongside other flexible plastics such as shopping bags, bread bags, and dry-cleaning bags. More than 18,000 retail locations across the US and Canada provide bins for customers. From these bins, materials are recovered and reused in other products including composite lumber, pallets, containers and packaging material.