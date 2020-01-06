Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. recently announced that the Group has joined Climate Action 100+, an investor initiative launched in 2017 to ensure the world’s largest corporate greenhouse gas emitters take necessary action on climate change. Ping An is the first Chinese asset owner signatory to Climate Action 100+.

Currently, more than 420 investors across the world with more than $38 trillion in assets under management have signed on to Climate Action 100+.

In September 2019, Ping An signed up to PRI, making it the first Chinese asset owner signatory. This marked a major milestone in the development of environmental, social and governance (ESG) and responsible investing in China.

Ping An says it is committed to continuous improvement in climate change-related risk management, as part of its “finance + technology” strategy to develop and apply technologies in different fields. Ping An is also applying artificial intelligence technologies to monitor climate change and environmental quality in China.

