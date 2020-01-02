Ryder Introduces EV Charging for Commercial Fleet Operators

Commercial fleet management company Ryder introduced an electric vehicle charging infrastructure for US customers in partnership with ABB and California-based In-Charge Energy.

Ryder, which offers commercial truck rental, truck leasing, used trucks for sale, and last-mile delivery services, says that the new service will make fleet electrification simple, reliable, and streamlined for their customers.

ABB, meanwhile, has experience deploying high-power charging and safe grid interconnection, said Bob Stojanovic, director of EV infrastructure for ABB in North America. The Swiss multinational has deployed more than 12,000 connected DC fast and high-power chargers around the world over the last 10 years.

Under the agreement announced today, In-Charge Energy says it will help Ryder customers that want to electrify their fleets by assessing their charging power needs and capabilities, and then offer guidance around entering the EV market.

“Through this partnership, our customers will have greater access to electric vehicle strategic planning and energy cost savings related to engineering and implementing charging strategies,” said Rich Mohr, Ryder’s chief technology officer for fleet management solutions.

Reps from the three companies plan to present the EV charging hardware at CES 2020 in Las Vegas next week.

In addition to working with In-Charge and ABB, Ryder has strategic partnerships with Chanje Electric Vehicles, electric pickup truck maker Workhorse, and hydrogen-powered, zero-emission truck manufacturer Nikola Motor Company.