SAP Joins CEO Carbon Neutral Challenge

SAP recently announced it is joining the CEO Carbon Neutral Challenge issued by Gucci President and CEO Marco Bizzarri pledging to support global business in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The CEO Carbon Neutral Challenge underscores the need for companies to take urgent action and implement a 360° climate strategy to create positive outcomes. The cornerstone of the challenge to businesses is to take full responsibility and accountability for the total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions they generate, deliver nature-based climate solutions that mitigate emissions, and drive positive change.

In line with the criteria set forth by the CEO Carbon Neutral Challenge, SAP had already established an approach to helping customers transition to a low-carbon economy and deliver on their climate goals including:

Creating greater efficiency, transparency and accountability of carbon and emissions across the entire supply chain

Innovating new processes and business models

Helping companies engage with industry, government and their consumers

SAP is helping companies track carbon emissions from their upstream supply chains to downstream logistics, including procurement, operations, and manufacturing. In the transition to new sustainable business models, SAP has a team of professionals focused on enabling customers to embrace disruption and transform their business through innovation using intelligent technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, and advanced data analytics.

In 2009, SAP set to reduce greenhouse gas emissions back to the levels of 2000 by the year 2020. It achieved that goal more than two years early, despite increasing its employee base fourfold. In 2017, SAP announced a commitment to making operations carbon neutral by 2025. This target included all direct emissions as well as a selected subset of indirect emissions from supply chains and services.