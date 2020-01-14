Stop & Shop to Convert 40 Northeast Stores to Microgrids

Stop & Shop announced today that it will power 40 of its stores in Massachusetts and New York with Bloom Energy Servers. The servers will provide clean, reliable, 24/7 electricity in an AlwaysON Microgrid configuration that will continue to power each store in the event of a grid power outage.

Bloom Energy Servers will provide power in situations such as during severe weather or other unforeseen events. The power solution is expected to reduce Stop & Shop’s carbon emissions by over 15,000 metric tons per year. Bloom Energy Servers also virtually eliminate smog-forming pollution and particulate emissions.

The Bloom Energy fuel cells deployed at each Stop & Shop store will be configured as a microgrid that can operate independently of the local electric grid. Because Bloom Energy Servers receive their natural gas or biogas fuel through the underground pipeline system, they are less susceptible to the impacts of extreme weather than overhead power lines.

Bloom Energy Servers convert natural gas or biogas fuel into electricity without combustion, using solid oxide fuel cell technology. They use no water in normal operation. With this, Stop & Shop expects to save the fresh water system more than 1.6 billion gallons annually.

Installations of microgrids will begin early this year with Stop & Shop stores located on Cape Cod, followed by additional stores in Massachusetts and Long Island. The Massachusetts projects are made possible through collaboration with the sponsors of Mass Save, including Cape Light Compact, Eversource, and National Grid.

