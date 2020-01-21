Super Bowl LIV Will Use Recyclable Aluminum Cups for the Big Game

Centerplate, Ball Corporation and Bud Light today announced an agreement to bring Ball’s infinitely recyclable aluminum cups to guests at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens for Super Bowl LIV on February 2, 2020.

Ball designed the lightweight aluminum cups in response to growing consumer preference for more sustainable products. Centerplate, the catering partner for Hard Rock Stadium, is adopting the cups as part of the company’s Better Tomorrow 2025 goals and to help forward the venue’s broader mission to phase out 99.4% of single-use plastics this year. As the NFL’s official beer and the presenting sponsor of the Super Bowl LIV cups, Bud Light is also doing its part to support Anheuser-Busch’s ambitious 2025 sustainability goals. As a result, the aluminum cups will help eliminate more than 500,000 plastic cups annually from Hard Rock Stadium’s supply chain.

During the Super Bowl, 50,000 of the 20-ounce cups will be available in the clubs, suites and general concourse areas of the stadium. After the game, the cups will continue to be available at Hard Rock Stadium throughout the year for Miami Dolphins games, University of Miami college football games, international soccer matches, concerts, and all other events that take place at the entertainment center. Hard Rock Stadium became the first professional football arena to feature the aluminum cups at scale when it debuted them during the Miami Dolphins’ final home game of the season in December.

Infinitely recyclable and economically valuable, aluminum is the most sustainable beverage packaging material, and like aluminum cans, aluminum cups can be easily recycled. In fact, 75% of the aluminum ever produced is still in use today. In addition to its sustainability and recycling strengths, the aluminum cup is lightweight, sturdy, cool to the touch and provides an elevated experience. It also can be customized with logos and graphics, as it will be for Super Bowl LIV.