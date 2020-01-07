The Clean Energy Choice Act Introduced in Virginia

Today, Senator Jeremy McPike and Delegate Mike Mullin introduced the Clean Energy Choice Act so that competitive suppliers may continue to deliver renewable power to Virginia customers with strict oversight by the State Corporation Commission (SCC).

The Clean Energy Choice Act will allow both competitive suppliers and Dominion Energy to offer renewable products to all customers and will allow customers to more easily combine the usage of multiple locations for renewable energy, giving businesses more options for a holistic energy solution. Lastly, the SCC will be empowered to review and remove licenses of unscrupulous market participants and to provide tools to customers to help them select a licensed Competitive Service Provider.

According to Senator Pike, the Clean Energy Choice Act will protect choice and encourage renewable energy development for the benefit of the millions of customers and ratepayers across Virginia.

“Virginia’s energy policies should promote choice and clean energy development; but the reality is choice is limited and affordable clean energy development has not been a priority of our utilities,” said Delegate Mike Mullin (HD93 – Newport News). “It’s no surprise that Virginia customers of all sizes are asking the General Assembly for the ability to shop for clean energy. We should be promoting more ways to purchase clean energy, not fewer.”

