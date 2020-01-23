Tyson Launches Global Sustainable Protein Coalition

Tyson Foods created a Coalition for Global Protein, which the company says is a multi-stakeholder initiative for advancing the future of sustainable protein.

To get the sustainable protein coalition started, Tyson Foods says it’s convening industry leaders in Davos, Switzerland, during the World Economic Forum this week. “The goal is to unite stakeholders across the food and agriculture sector to identify and implement new and creative solutions to sustainably feed the world’s growing population,” according to the company.

The Coalition for Global Protein’s main objectives, Tyson Foods said, are to:

Increase understanding around the challenges of feeding a growing population with more varied and sustainable protein options.

Identify new and creative solutions.

Activate those solutions through pilot programs.

“Potential focus areas the coalition could address include reducing food loss and waste, increasing access to protein, and safeguarding ecosystems,” the company says. Once stakeholders work together on the focus areas, the coalition plans to publicly report on its commitments and progress this year.

Tyson Foods itself has already committed to improving land stewardship practices for corn and lowering water use intensity 12% by 2020. The company also set science-based greenhouse gas reduction targets in partnership with the World Resources Institute, and is collaborating with the nonprofit Proforest on identifying deforestation risks throughout Tyson Foods’ global supply chain.

Over the past several years Tyson’s venture capital fund has been investing in alternative proteins. Last year, the company became the largest US meat producer to enter the alternative protein industry with its own line of plant-based and blended products called Raised & Rooted.

A 2019 report from the FAIRR investor network cautioned food multinationals that relying on factory-farmed meat poses a material risk to their businesses. The report found that alternative proteins offer a viable way to meet the global demand for proteins sustainably.

“Igniting transformative change in our food system requires industry-wide collaboration and a willingness to go beyond our individual businesses through strong commitments and actions,” said John R. Tyson, chief sustainability officer of Tyson Foods.