Visa Achieves Global Goal of Using 100% Renewable Energy

Financial services corporation Visa reported this week that it has reached its goal of using 100% renewable electricity by 2020. After setting the target in 2018, the company turned to energy sources like solar and wind power across its global facilities portfolio.

Visa says the company worked with local utilities and competitive electricity market providers to find optimal renewable electricity options in the locations where they operate.

“Specific actions by Visa included enrollments in renewable electricity programs offered by Total Energy in the UK, Xcel Energy in Colorado, Austin Energy in Texas, and Peninsula Clean Energy in the San Francisco Bay Area,” the company said.

In addition, Visa joined the RE100, a global initiative led by the Climate Group in partnership with CDP, became a member of the Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance (REBA), and signed the Renewable Energy Buyers’ Principles.

By purchasing 100% renewable electricity, Visa says the company mitigates its Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions, reducing operational emissions from facilities and data centers by nearly 90% compared to a 2014 baseline.

The global payments technology company plans to continue pursuing sustainability within its operations. “Visa locations around the world have implemented energy efficiency measures to meet this commitment, including a commitment to LEED-based building design and operations, lighting and HVAC upgrades, and an efficient electronics policy that mandates at least 90% of new electronics in its largest corporate campus offices meet either Energy Star or EPEAT certification standards,” according to the company.

Amy Davidsen, executive director, North America, the Climate Group, said that Visa shows it’s possible for companies to switch to renewable energy at speed.

“What’s also really impressive is that Visa worked with other key stakeholders to increase renewable electricity capacity in the areas they operate,” she said. “Leadership action like this helps accelerate market change and reduces greenhouse gas emissions.”

