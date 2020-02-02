2 Million Pounds of Radioactive Fracking Waste Illegally Dumped in Oregon Landfill

A chemical waste landfill in Oregon has been accepting millions of pounds of radioactive fracking waste from North Dakota, violating Oregon environmental regulations.

According to the Bend Bulletin, Oregon Department of Energy officials recently issued a “notice of violation” to Chemical Waste Management’s landfill near the small town of Arlington for accepting a total of 2 million pounds of Bakken oil field waste that was delivered by rail in 2016, 2017, and 2019.

Some of the waste, when tested, registered radium at 300 times the Oregon state limit. Even with the violations, the landfill won’t be fined because, according to Magic Valley, state officials believe operators misunderstood state guidelines.

Environmental advocates plan to pressure state leaders to determine how Oregon became “a fracking dumping ground,” as some are calling it.

Chemical Waste Management has not accepted another load of Bakken oil field runoff since September 2019. The landfill owners and managers must now create a risk assessment and action plan to address the dumping violation.