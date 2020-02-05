Adidas Creates Football Field from 1.8 Million Plastic Bottles

Adidas partnered with Miami Edison High School to unveil a new football field made of approximately 1.8 million plastic bottles, or 40,000 pounds of plastic waste.

To mark the shift to more responsible production and creative repurposing of plastics within the company, Adidas unveiled the new, sustainable turf field at South Florida’s Miami Edison High School, followed by a 7-on-7 tournament featuring local male and female athletes. The custom multi-sport scoreboard highlights key facts about the field’s composition and offers practical tips on how community members can further their impact.

Players at the 7-on-7 took a pledge to avoid single-use plastic bottles, learning the impact of plastic waste on the environment through an interactive video game created specifically for the tournament. Upon completion of the game, athletes were given a code to access event swag in the Players’ Lounge—including limited-edition Adizero cleats constructed with Parley Ocean Plastic.

To round out the sustainability effort at Miami Edison, recycling bins were placed across campus to help students maintain their commitment to ending plastic waste.