Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Adidas Creates Football Field from 1.8 Million Plastic Bottles

(Photo Credit: Adidas)

Adidas partnered with Miami Edison High School to unveil a new football field made of approximately 1.8 million plastic bottles, or 40,000 pounds of plastic waste.

To mark the shift to more responsible production and creative repurposing of plastics within the company, Adidas unveiled the new, sustainable turf field at South Florida’s Miami Edison High School, followed by a 7-on-7 tournament featuring local male and female athletes. The custom multi-sport scoreboard highlights key facts about the field’s composition and offers practical tips on how community members can further their impact.

Players at the 7-on-7 took a pledge to avoid single-use plastic bottles, learning the impact of plastic waste on the environment through an interactive video game created specifically for the tournament. Upon completion of the game, athletes were given a code to access event swag in the Players’ Lounge—including limited-edition Adizero cleats constructed with Parley Ocean Plastic.

To round out the sustainability effort at Miami Edison, recycling bins were placed across campus to help students maintain their commitment to ending plastic waste.

Whitepapers

An investment guide for energy management and energy infrastructure upgrade projects

The Ultimate Guide to Solar + Storage: Driving Profitability and Sustainability by Increasing Solar Value

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Ernst & Young Becomes First Big Four Organization to Set Global Carbon Neutrality Target
Startup Tillable Gains Major Partner to Help Farmers Track Conservation Practices
Berry Producers Push for Standardized Package Recycling Labels
WSP Becomes First Professional Services Firm in the Americas to Use Sustainability-Linked Credit Terms
﻿
Translate »
© Copyright 2019 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.