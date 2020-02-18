Diaper Subscription Company Launches First Compostable Diaper Service

DYPER, an eco-friendly diaper service, has introduced the first compostable diaper offered in the industry. The REDYPER composting program in the US allows for existing and new subscribers to return their soiled-diapers for composting.

Though composting diapers at home has always been possible, REDYPER allows families to skip the DIY and help ensure that their used diapers don’t add to the more than 20 billion diapers filling landfills in the US yearly. All products are made from responsibly sourced materials that are free of harmful chemicals, prints, and scents.

DYPER subscribers that opt-in to the REDYPER program are provided with bags and a specially designed box engineered to the strictest United Nations Haz Mat shipping standards. When the box is full, subscribers can download a prepaid shipping label from the DYPER Composting Program page found on partner TerraCycle’s website for return of their soiled diapers for composting.

The waste composted through this program will be used in specialized applications, such as for vegetation in highway medians.