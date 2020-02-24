Following several high-profile grid outages this past summer, such as PG&E’s forced blackouts and New York City’s power outages, many energy users across the country have started looking into energy storage, backup generators, and other resiliency solutions to combat increased power outage risk. The purpose of this live, 30-minute webinar is to demystify the topic of energy resiliency by answering common questions, such as:

What is backup power? How is it different from a microgrid?

What energy resiliency solutions are available?

What are the main tradeoffs between different solutions?

How do project economics vary across geographies, technologies, and system sizes?

Whether you are new to energy resiliency or have some experience evaluating different technologies, this webinar will provide the latest information and technologies worth considering. Register today to learn more!



