Following several high-profile grid outages this past summer, such as PG&E’s forced blackouts and New York City’s power outages, many energy users across the country have started looking into energy storage, backup generators, and other resiliency solutions to combat increased power outage risk. The purpose of this live, 30-minute webinar is to demystify the topic of energy resiliency by answering common questions, such as:
- What is backup power? How is it different from a microgrid?
- What energy resiliency solutions are available?
- What are the main tradeoffs between different solutions?
- How do project economics vary across geographies, technologies, and system sizes?
Whether you are new to energy resiliency or have some experience evaluating different technologies, this webinar will provide the latest information and technologies worth considering. Register today to learn more!
|Speakers
Terry Holtz
Manager, Solutions Engineering
Enel X North America
Terry leads the Technical Sales team for the behind-the-meter DER business in the Western US region for Enel X. Terry’s team is responsible for system design, financial modeling, and customer technical support for DER projects. Terry has 12+ years of experience in the energy field, holding different sales and engineering titles at companies such as General Electric, Aquion Energy, and Converteam. He holds an MS in Electrical Engineering from INSA Strasbourg (France).
Ben Housman
Senior Product Marketing Manager, DERs
Enel X North America
Ben manages market analysis and customer research for Enel X North America’s behind-the-meter distributed energy resources (DER) business. Ben is responsible for interviewing customers, conducting surveys, and synthesizing third-party research to ensure Enel X’s products and services meet customer needs. Prior to Enel X, Ben worked as an economic energy consultant focused on electricity markets at The Brattle Group, and has held various other roles in sales and business development. He received an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management and graduated summa cum laude from Emory University with a BA in philosophy.