Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

IoT and Data Logging in 2020: What’s Next?

Data logging has been around for decades, whether that was done by paper and pen, strip-chart records, electronically or now web-based. No matter your specific needs, data must be gathered to make informed decisions.

Join Scott Ellis, Product Marketing Manager at Onset, as he shares first hand industry experience and insights on past, current and future data logging methods.

Specific topics include:

  • Why and where data loggers are used
  • Choosing the right data logger for your company
  • The IoT and data logging
  • Software analysis
  • The level of support expected when using IoT data loggers
Speakers
Scott Ellis
Product Marketing Manager
Onset Data Loggers

Scott has assisted Onset customers with their data logger applications for over 20 years. He currently is a Product Marketing Manager for new product introductions, and previously held the position of Senior Application Specialist.

Whitepapers

An investment guide for energy management and energy infrastructure upgrade projects

The Ultimate Guide to Solar + Storage: Driving Profitability and Sustainability by Increasing Solar Value

Visit Resource Hub
﻿
Translate »
© Copyright 2019 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.