IoT and Data Logging in 2020: What’s Next?

Data logging has been around for decades, whether that was done by paper and pen, strip-chart records, electronically or now web-based. No matter your specific needs, data must be gathered to make informed decisions.
Join Scott Ellis, Product Marketing Manager at Onset, as he shares first hand industry experience and insights on past, current and future data logging methods.
Specific topics include:
- Why and where data loggers are used
- Choosing the right data logger for your company
- The IoT and data logging
- Software analysis
- The level of support expected when using IoT data loggers
|Speakers
|
Scott Ellis
Product Marketing Manager
Onset Data Loggers
Scott has assisted Onset customers with their data logger applications for over 20 years. He currently is a Product Marketing Manager for new product introductions, and previously held the position of Senior Application Specialist.