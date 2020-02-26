Lost your password?
Kimberly-Clark to Offset Greenhouse Gas Emissions with Georgia Solar Project

(Photo: Solar Panels located at the Kimberly-Clark Lagrange, GA manufacturing plant. Credit: United Renewable Energy.)

A 3-MW solar photovoltaic (PV) project has been completed at Kimberly-Clark’s facility in LaGrange, Georgia. In addition to leasing the land for this project, Kimberly-Clark has entered into a separate agreement to purchase RECs from NextEra Energy Resources, which allows Kimberly-Clark to offset its greenhouse gas emissions.

All of the output from the new solar facility, along with all the renewable energy credits (RECs) will be sold to Georgia Power as part of Georgia Power’s Renewable Energy Development Initiative, and the associated RECs will be retired on behalf of all of Georgia Power’s customers.

The 3-MW solar project has over 8,600 solar panels.

According to Kimberly-Clark, purchasing RECs from NextEra Energy Resources helps the company reach its global goal of a 40% offset in greenhouse gas emissions by 2022.

The project was the result of collaboration between Kimberly-Clark’s facility, United Renewable Energy LLC as the project developer and builder, and NextEra Energy Resources, LLC through a subsidiary, which is the long-term project owner.

