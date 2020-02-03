LaFontaine Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Fenton, Michigan announced today it has completed the installation of the largest array of solar panels on any dealership in the Midwest as part of an ongoing strategy to increase its renewable energy initiatives.

The 428 panels — installed through a partnership with Powerhome — produces nearly 180,000 kWh annually and is expected to reduce the dealership’s electric need by 60% in its first year.

The nearly 38,000 square-foot LaFontaine CDJR Fenton dealership was the second CDJR dealership in the nation and the first in Michigan to incorporate Fiat Chrysler America’s new design and technology. The LaFontaine family invested heavily on the sustainability aspects of the dealership, building on best practices learned in the construction of their existing LEED-certified dealerships. The best green practices used during the build of the LaFontaine CDJR Fenton dealership include:

Additional roof insulation equal to R-38

White solar reflective roof

All LED lighting, interior and exterior, with advanced control systems

High recycled content in 90% of building materials

Waste stream management

High-efficiency HVAC system and controls, occupancy controls and timers with Wi-Fi system controls and monitoring

Low flow and measured fixtures for water efficiency

Sourced materials regionally when possible

A recent McKinsey paper stated dealers need drastic business-model changes in the approaching age of autonomous, electric and shared vehicles. These changes include reducing operating costs through improved efficiency.