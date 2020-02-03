PG&E’s Updated Bankruptcy Plan ‘Honors Clean Energy Commitments’

The updated plan strengthens the company’s clean energy and climate commitments, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council.
“From an environmental perspective, the PG&E reorganization plan goes well beyond earlier commitments to honor the company’s contracts to purchase electricity from renewable energy providers, which represent a necessary but not sufficient condition for sustained environmental progress throughout (and well beyond) the utility’s Florida-sized service territory,” wrote Ralph Cavanagh on the NRDC blog.
PG&E says that under its new plan, the board and management team will be focused on providing the “safe, reliable, and clean energy our customers expect and deserve.”