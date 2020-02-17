Product Announcement: Plastic-to-Energy Technology by Enexor BioEnergy

Enexor BioEnergy, an organic waste-to-energy company, has announced the release of its on-site, small-scale plastics-to-energy technology: the PTE-200, which converts unrecyclable plastics into affordable clean energy (75kW power and 125kW thermal). Enexor’s PTE-200 is modular and scalable, with a design that can be easily installed and monitored in some of the world’s most remote locations.

Enexor hopes to help close the circular economy loop by deriving value from waste. The PTE-200’s design is built for installation near the source of plastic pollution, removing unrecyclable plastics from the waste stream entering rivers and oceans, and ultimately providing 24/7 continuous power critical to remote communities.

Additional applications for the PTE-200 include converting residual, unrecyclable plastic waste from material recycling facilities and industrial waste applications into clean energy. Enexor’s PTE-200 distributed energy system will commence installations in Q3 starting in Latin America and Asia.

In November 2019, St. Louis began construction on a new waste-to-energy plant that will divert approximately 2,250 tons of trash per day from local landfills.

According to St. Louis Public Radio, STL Land Development, a subsidiary of Los Angeles-based New Planet Energy, will build the plant on a 20-acre site in the North Riverfront area. The expected completion date is this year and the plant will recover 80% of the plastic, cardboard and other materials it receives. It will create fuel by “extracting the extracting cardboard, plastic bags, metal cans, and other materials from the garbage it receives. Those items will be turned into pellets that cement kilns and paper mills can burn as fuel instead of fossil fuels,” the news site reports.