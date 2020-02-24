Puma Creates Sports Apparel Made from Recycled Plastic

Puma has announced that it has developed a sportswear collection made from recycled plastic.

Puma teamed up with the First Mile, a network that strengthens micro-economies in Taiwan, Honduras, and Haiti by collecting plastic bottles to create sustainable jobs and reduce pollution.

The new collection consists of shoes and apparel made from recycled yarn that is manufactured from plastic bottles collected in the First Mile network. The bottles are sorted, cleaned, shredded, and turned into yarn, which is later used to create products with purpose.

According to Puma, the partnership has diverted over 44 tons of plastic waste from landfills and oceans, just for the products made for 2020. This roughly translates into 1,980,286 plastic bottles being reused. The pieces from the new collection consist of shoes, tees, shorts, pants, and jackets with all of the apparel is made of at least 83% to even 100% from the more sustainable yarn.