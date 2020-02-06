SC Johnson and the Brewers Recycle Stadium Cups into New Bottles

SC Johnson and the Milwaukee Brewers formed a partnership to start recycling plastic cups from Miller Park into new bottles for Scrubbing Bubbles. Beginning with the 2020 baseball season, the partners expect to repurpose more than 1 million cups.

The Brewers approached Racine, Wisconsin-based SC Johnson with the idea, according to a spokesperson for the American cleaning supplies manufacturer.

“Plastic waste is a very important environmental issue for us, so we are continually looking for partnerships that can help us close the recycling loop,” she said. “We’re also partnering with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and Plastic Bank on this issue.”

Plastic drink cups with the SC Johnson logo will be made available to fans at the stadium, the partners announced. Attendees then place the cups into specially designed receptacles, keeping them separate from other waste.

“Every cup placed into a specially marked bin will be taken from Miller Park and recycled exclusively for the purpose of being transformed into our Scrubbing Bubbles bottles,” the SC Johnson spokesperson said. “We follow these cups through each step in the process, from cleaning to pelletizing to bottle molding.”

The company chose Scrubbing Bubbles because the home cleaning brand already uses post-consumer recycled content in its packaging.

“We will be switching the majority of Scrubbing Bubbles packaging from HDPE to PET this year,” the spokesperson continued. “Scrubbing Bubbles Shower Cleaner is currently 100% post-consumer recycled PET.”

Windex bottles have been made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic since 2015. Last year the company introduced a bottle produced entirely from recycled ocean-bound plastic for its Windex Vinegar line.

By 2025, SC Johnson’s goal is to make 100% of their packaging recyclable, reusable, or compostable. The company reports being at 94% now.