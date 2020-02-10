Schneider Electric Joins the Climate Group’s EV100 Program, Agrees to Replace 100% of Fleet with Electric Vehicles

Schneider Electric has announced its membership with The Climate Group’s EV100 initiative to launch a Green Fleet policy which aims to replace 100% of its car fleet with electric vehicles by 2030. The announcement coincides with the launch of the 2020 Progress and Insights Annual Report, which shows demand for electric vehicles is on the up and that organizations are progressing fast towards their goals where models are available.

According to IPCC’s special report, global CO2 emissions need to be cut by 45% by 2030 to limit climate change to 1.5°C globally. The IPCC says electric mobility is key to achieving this future, coupled with decarbonization, decentralization, and digitization of energy.

By 2030, Schneider Electric will convert 14,000 company cars in more than 50 countries to EV. Schneider Electric will also install EV charging infrastructure in its major offices and factories by 2030, with flagship sites showcasing EcoStruxure e-mobility architecture with microgrid technologies, asset management, and new energy management systems.

EV100 was launched in 2017 to increase the adoption of electric vehicles.

Similar to RE100 and EP100, EV100 focuses on helping businesses commit to various 100% targets that will help the environment and decrease a business’ carbon footprint. EV100 consists of founding companies: