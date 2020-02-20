Bay Area Cafes Test Reusable NextGen Cup Challenge Systems

Cafes in San Francisco and Palo Alto, California, are set to begin testing two new reusable cup systems from among the NextGen Cup Challenge winners. These pilots represent the latest stage in the NextGen Consortium’s efforts to identify viable alternatives to single-use packaging and scale them up.

The NextGen Cup Challenge selected 12 winners last year across three categories: cup and cup liners, materials, and reusable cup service models. London-based CupClub operates a returnable cup service for drinks similar to bike-sharing, while Singapore-based Muuse operates a deposit-based platform that connects reusable cups and third-party products to IoT technologies.

Some of the cafes participating in the Bay Area pilots will offer the reusable cups, while others will just serve as drop-off spots. Palo Alto City Hall also has a drop-off for the CupClub pilot.

Next month, two other NextGen Cup Challenge winners in the cup and cup liner category, Footprint US and PTT MCC Biochem, plan to start pilots at cafes in Oakland, California. The consortium wants to test alternative materials for cups and cup liners that are recyclable, compostable, or both.

Scaling up any new cup won’t happen overnight, the consortium says. Each cup system is complex and calls for rounds of testing, including the ability of baristas and customers to handle the cups easily. Reusable cup systems like the two heading to the Bay Area need to be cost-competitive, integrate smoothly into operations and tech platforms, minimize operational disruption, and have positive environmental benefits, the consortium said.

Reusable cups must also meet convenience and performance standards. Global design firm Ideo will be designing and running the Bay Area pilots.

Starbucks and McDonald’s became founding partners of the NextGen Consortium in 2018. Since then, the Coca-Cola Company, Nestlé, Wendy’s, and Yum Brands, which includes Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and KFC, have joined as supporting partners. Closed Loop Partners’ Center for the Circular Economy manages the consortium.

Last year Starbucks began its own tests of recyclable and compostable cups in five cities around the world. The company will be paying attention to results from the Bay Area pilots, Starbucks’ new chief sustainability officer Michael Kobori said.

Making packaging sustainable without compromising functionality or customer experience remains an ongoing challenge, Missy Schaaphok, manager of global nutrition and sustainability for Taco Bell, told Environment + Energy Leader recently. “Going from plastic to fiber-based is a completely different experience,” she said. “There’s a lot we have to consider. That’s why we’re going to do regional tests this year to see what resonates.”