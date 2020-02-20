ShopCore Properties Adds Commercial Solar at Shopping Centers Coast to Coast

Real estate company ShopCore Properties is building commercial solar projects on properties throughout the country in an effort to improve operational efficiency and reduce its environmental footprint.

The first project, a 240 kilowatt solar rooftop system at Gilroy Crossing Power Center in Gilroy, California, was completed earlier this year. Anchored by Target, Kohl’s, Ross, Bed Bath & Beyond, Michaels, Barnes & Noble, and PetSmart, Gilroy Crossing is expected to produce approximately 360,000 kilowatt hours of electricity in its first year of operation.

Three additional commercial solar projects are nearing completion with several more in the pipeline. These additional projects are located in Deptford Township and Sewell in southern New Jersey, as well as Stockton and San Leandro in northern California.

ShopCore is working with commercial solar developer Safari Energy to develop the solar projects. Part of The Blackstone Group, ShopCore Properties owns over 20 million square feet of real estate, with properties in densely populated sub-markets, anchored by retailers.

Safari Energy says it has developed or acquired more than 400 commercial solar projects nationwide.

Top companies are increasingly investing in clean, reliable solar energy because it makes economic sense, according to Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association. She predicts that in coming years, corporate solar investments will become even more significant as businesses use solar to “fight climate change, create jobs and boost local economies.”