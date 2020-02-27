If you've no account register here first time
Vassar College to Power Entire Campus with Renewable Energy

(Credit: Vassar College)

Vassar College has committed to a multi-year renewable electricity purchase that will power their entire 2.3 million-square-foot campus. The agreement accelerates portions of Vassar’s goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

At the time of the procurement transaction, the cost of buying electricity generated purely by renewable sources was slightly higher than purchasing power generated by carbon-generating sources, such as natural gas and coal. However, the expertly timed contract renewal process enabled the college to reduce its budget by $225,000.

According to the Poughkeepsie, New York-based school, its plan to achieve carbon neutrality takes many forms, and one key component has always been moving to 100% renewables. By executing the renewable energy purchase now, the school will eliminate more than 2,500 metric tons of carbon emissions per year, which is almost a 10% reduction from Vassar’s baseline year of 2005.

Tradition Energy advised Vassar on the purchase.

