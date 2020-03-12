Amazon Signs Deals for Four New Wind and Solar Projects

Amazon announced today that the company invested in four renewable energy projects around the world. Altogether, the wind and solar projects are expected to produce nearly 300 megawatts of capacity, and approximately 840,000 MWh of energy annually.

In Australia, Amazon signed a power purchase agreement with Canadian Solar for energy from the Gunnedah solar farm being developed in New South Wales. The farm is expected to reach commercial operation by 2021, according to the solar power company. When completed, the 60-MW project should generate 142,000 megawatt hours annually, the tech giant said.

The tech company also invested in a 50-MW solar farm in Zaragoza, Spain, and a 122-MW offshore wind project in Västernorrland, Sweden. The solar farm should begin operations next year, and the wind facility is expected to go online in 2022.

A 65-MW solar project in Halifax County, Virginia, rounded out the new project roster. It marks Amazon’s 11th renewable energy project in Virginia, the company said. A separate solar project in Pittsylvania County is on track to provide electricity to Amazon’s new headquarters and its other locations in the area such as fulfillment centers and Whole Foods stores.

When the four projects are completed, they’ll provide renewable capacity to the grids that supply Amazon’s data centers, the company said. Globally Amazon says that it has 86 renewable energy projects with capacity to generate more than 2,300 MW and deliver more than 6.3 million MWh of energy annually.