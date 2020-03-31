Archer Daniels Midland to Reduce GHG Emissions 25% by 2035

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) today announced a new plan to reduce its absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 25% and its energy intensity by 15% by 2035.

The new goals follow on ADM’s original “15×20” plan, unveiled in 2011, in which the company committed to per-unit improvements in energy use, greenhouse gas emissions, water and waste to landfill by 2020. After meeting those goals ahead of schedule, ADM engaged WSP Global, an engineering professional services firms, to conduct an in-depth feasibility study to help shape a new set of commitments to combat climate change. WSP’s study identified several pathways toward success, including:

Purchasing renewable electricity;

Increasing use of biomass fuels;

Transportation fleet changes; and

Equipment changes in some locations.

ADM’s new goals are one element of a wide-ranging plan to pave the way on sustainability. In 2019, ADM’s Board formed a new committee on Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility, offering guidance, leadership and oversight at the highest level for our sustainability and corporate citizenship efforts. The company is increasingly using technology – such as satellite imagery – as it maps its supply chains.