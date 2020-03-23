Arizona Data Center Announces it is Net-Positive for Water Usage

A global data center real estate investment trust (REIT) recently announced its first net-positive water data center campus at its flagship Arizona location. The CyrusOne Chandler data center incorporates proprietary technology that dramatically reduces water usage onsite and will reduce company-wide water usage by millions of gallons per year. Through a partnership with the Bonneville Environmental Foundation’s Change the Course program, the Chandler campus promises restoration to nearby watersheds.

Since deployment, CyrusOne’s Chandler facility has significantly reduced its water usage, using small amounts for cooling, humidification, facility maintenance, and domestic water.

As part of the sustained effort to promote local water usage efficiency, CyrusOne has partnered with Change the Course, a program that funds collaborative on-the-ground projects to ensure our communities, economies, and ecosystems have enough clean water to flourish.

BEF’s Change the Course is an initiative that brings together the public, corporations, and on-the-ground conservation organizations to raise awareness about freshwater issues, reduce water footprints, and directly support water restoration projects. Change the Course is the leading national corporate water restoration and engagement campaign. The initiative has received contributions from over 60 corporate sponsors; supported over 55 water projects across 14 U.S. states and Mexico, and restored over 14 billion gallons of water.