Blue Apron Becomes First Meal Kit Company to Join How2Recycle

Blue Apron has announced that it is the first meal kit company to join the How2Recycle program, a standardized labeling system that clearly communicates recycling instructions to the public. Blue Apron partnered with How2Recycle to make it easier for customers to recycle the materials used in its packaging. The How2Recycle label includes clear and concise information on how to prepare materials for recycling, its classification, and guidance on accessibility, such as materials likely to be accepted curbside or through store drop-off.

Currently, over 85% of Blue Apron packaging is recyclable on a weight basis through a variety of programs including curbside and store drop-off.

Several large corporations have recently announced their partnership with How2Recycle. In April 2019, Sonos joined the program. The Santa Barbara, California-based consumer electronics company plans to add labels with straightforward instructions on how to recycle the packaging components.

“Electronics packaging can be complex, given there are often many components made from many different materials,” said How2Recycle project manager Caroline Cox. “Understanding how to properly recycle the package can be confusing, and potentially lead to frustration that results in the package just being thrown away.”

The new labels should help Sonos customers understand how to properly prepare each component of their package for recycling, Cox added.