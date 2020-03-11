Lost your password?
California Community to Build Microgrid at its Wastewater Treatment Plant

(Credit: Pixabay)

McKinleyville Community Services District in California has announced it will build an integrated microgrid at the community’s Hiller Park wastewater treatment plant. The microgrid will incorporate existing diesel generation along with new solar photovoltaic and battery energy storage assets to optimize electrical grid resiliency while delivering both financial and environmental benefits to the community.

Located on the Pacific Coast in Northern California, McKinleyville is one of the fastest growing communities in the region. The McKinleyville Community Services District (MCSD) — which is responsible for delivering safe and reliable water, wastewater, parks, and recreation services to the community’s 16,900 residents — selected Ameresco to plan, design, procure, install, and commission a community microgrid at its wastewater treatment plant.

According to MCSD, this project creates a pathway for the wastewater treatment facility to reach net-zero emissions. By bringing new, clean energy sources on-site and adding battery storage, the facility will produce as much energy as it consumes and be better prepared to withstand potential utility outages in the future.

The microgrid management system will utilize existing dispatchable generation at the wastewater treatment plant to provide supplemental power and further grid resilience.

Construction of the McKinleyville microgrid is scheduled to begin in this year.

