If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Clarios Joins United Nations Global Compact, Commits to Sustainability

(Credit: Pixabay)

Clarios, an advanced energy storage solutions provider, has joined the United Nations Global Compact, a voluntary initiative that encourages companies to develop, implement and disclose responsible business practices. By joining the compact, Clarios pledges to lead on 10 universal sustainability principles and uphold responsibilities in four areas: human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption.

Clarios says joining the compact reflects its commitment to corporate sustainability and environmental stewardship. Clarios has established a circular economy by designing and manufacturing automotive batteries that are up to 99% recyclable. Clarios is also a founding member of the Responsible Battery Coalition, uniting businesses, academics, and organizations to promote responsible management of today’s and tomorrow’s batteries.

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 9,500 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 150 countries and more than 70 local networks.

Whitepapers

A Guide to Identifying, Financializing and Implementing Facility Optimization Projects

Non-fossil certificates are now available to corporate end-users in Japan

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

New Boston University Building Uses Geothermal Heat Pump
New Boston University Building Uses Geothermal Heat Pump
Analysis Backs Inflation Reduction Act's Emissions Reduction Target
Analysis Backs Inflation Reduction Act’s Emissions Reduction Target
Analog Devices Focuses on Reducing Emissions, Water, and Waste
Analog Devices Focuses on Reducing Emissions, Water, and Waste
Efficient Heating Systems Key to Meeting Peak Demands, Decarbonizing Buildings
Efficient Heating Systems Key to Meeting Peak Demands, Decarbonizing Buildings
﻿
i
open counter

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×
© Copyright 2022 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.