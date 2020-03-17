Clarios, an advanced energy storage solutions provider, has joined the United Nations Global Compact, a voluntary initiative that encourages companies to develop, implement and disclose responsible business practices. By joining the compact, Clarios pledges to lead on 10 universal sustainability principles and uphold responsibilities in four areas: human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption.

Clarios says joining the compact reflects its commitment to corporate sustainability and environmental stewardship. Clarios has established a circular economy by designing and manufacturing automotive batteries that are up to 99% recyclable. Clarios is also a founding member of the Responsible Battery Coalition, uniting businesses, academics, and organizations to promote responsible management of today’s and tomorrow’s batteries.

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 9,500 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 150 countries and more than 70 local networks.