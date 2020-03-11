Exclusive Product Demo: Managing Waste with Technology

Waste management like any other process has different nuances based on industry. For instance, Oil & Gas has containerized, and non-containerized waste and R&D in Pharma and Universities typically have smaller and more acute hazard waste that needs to be lab packed or bulked for disposal. However, the basic business needs are the same: manage waste streams/profiles, internal pick-up requests, inventory and storage, weekly inspections, manifesting and shipment.
Join Cority’s waste management subject matter experts as they share best practices on leveraging technology to alleviate the typical pains and take your waste program to the next level with visual location, barcoding and mobility.
During this Technology Tour you will get an overview of the Award Winning Cority Platform and see how to:
- Create common User Dashboards for easy management based on role
- Visualize Waste Status
- Manage Containers
- Track Shipments
- Create Manifests and Labels
- Use barcodes via mobile devices to manage waste and containers
- Generate Standard Reports for compliance
- Identify money pits in your waste management program
|Speakers
|
Pamela Bobbitt
Vice President of Product Marketing
Cority
Pamela Bobbitt is Vice President of Product Marketing at Cority, where she is in charge of driving the go-to-market strategy and product vision for the company’s unified true Software as a Service (SaaS) platform. Pamela began her career as a field chemist specializing in hazardous waste management before becoming an EHS Manager for a leading automotive supplier. After spending over 15 years as an EHS professional in progressive roles across the pharmaceutical, chemical, and automotive industries, she leveraged her deep regulatory compliance expertise and passion for technology and entered the EHS software industry. Pamela has over a decade of industry experience working with prominent EHS software vendors, helping enterprises map complex business processes into successful technology programs that drive measurable outcomes.
|
Samer Alameddine
Manager, Solutions Engineering
Cority
Samer Alameddine is a Manager in the Solutions Engineering team at Cority with a main focus on the Environmental product. Prior to joining Cority, Samer worked as a Consultant with ERM’s Performance Assurance & Transaction Services team. Samer is experienced in the fields of Environmental Planning, Waste Management and the development of Sustainability Reports. Samer has also project managed assignments in Industrial Hygiene and Due Diligence Auditing. He has supported a variety of projects which include: developing Waste Management Plans, conducting Industrial Hygiene monitoring, developing GRI compliant Sustainability Reports, conducting Regulatory Reviews and undertaking Performance, Acquisition and Compliance Assurance Audits. Samer graduated in 2012 from the prestigious Imperial College London with an MSc in Environmental Technology, specializing in Waste Management, and in 2011 from the American University of Beirut with a BSc degree in Environmental Health.